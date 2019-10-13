Time … a priceless treasure that flies by | Faith

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:23 am

Ephesians 5:16 “Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.”

Someone once said, “Time is a treasure that attracts many robbers.” What an incredibly accurate statement! While there are many things that require your time, and some things that deserve your time, there are too often those daily interferences that demand your time and begin to cause unnecessary conflicts.

When it comes to “time management” there are a few things worth considering.

1. All “time” is a gift from God and deserves His Divine input and direction

2. “Time” is a resource for which each one of us is personally responsible and will be accountable to God on the Day we stand before Him

3. “Time” is the only real and lasting treasure you can give to all those you esteem as important, without any regret

As an adult, I find that my years, months, weeks and days are flying by faster than I ever thought possible! It seems like yesterday that I married my wife … we just recently celebrated our 25-year anniversary. It feels like my children have grown up without time allowing me to do everything I wanted to do for them and with them. I moved to Walterboro over 16 years ago to pastor the church where I serve … my how time has flown!

The thing about time is that it has no regard for your personal feelings, nor does it allow for you to rewind. We are perpetually at the mercy of a clock that is always moving forward and giving us no time to catch up or re-do all those things we look back and see undone.

So, without sounding completely hopeless and despairing, may I suggest the following habits to begin?

1. Stop! Whatever you are doing … stop! Look at your life and where you are placing the treasure of your time.

2. Evaluate which investment of time will be regrettable on your death-bed and put a swift end to that drain on your priceless commodity of time.

3. Intentionally begin to invest the time you have left into those people you know who are loved and important in your life.

4. Begin that project (with that person) you have put off and delayed starting for too long of time.

5. Know that there has never been a person who was breathing their final breath who wished they had spent more time at the office, but plenty of people have wished they had invested much more of their time into the lives of their children, friends and family.

God has designated to you a portion of time and that is all the time you get! What will you do with the treasure of time you have been afforded? Will you ruin the present by worrying about the future or regretting the past? Or will you learn from your past, invest in the present and make preparations for the future?

Somebody is hoping that you will spend some time with them today. It may be an older family member, maybe a friend who is confined by age or sickness or maybe a veteran whose condition hinders them and they cannot come to see you.

Will you take the priceless treasure of “time” and pour it into the life of someone today who will love and appreciate the rarity of such a fine gift?

Take time for Jesus. He took time for you!

See you in church!

(Pastor Jones can be reached by email pastor@faithbaptistchurch.us. Follow him on Twitter @PastorTonyJones or visit an upcoming service at Faith Baptist Church … “The Church on the Hill.”)