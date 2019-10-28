Thea Chester | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | October 28, 2019 3:37 pm
Thea Chester
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mrs. Thea Gertrude Chester, 79, of Cottageville, South Carolina, entered into rest Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Andrew Jackson Chester, Sr.
Born March 7, 1940 in Berlin, Germany, she was a daughter to the late Wilhem Blisse and Margarite Steur Blisse.
