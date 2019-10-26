The last days of innocence: Growing up in the 1950s

PROLOGUE

I am a 60-year old grandfather, and during my lifetime, I have witnessed the disappearance of the life experience I called “My Childhood.”

I saw a huge change in the childhoods of my own children versus mine, and I have seen major changes in the childhoods of my grandchildren compared to their parents. The years that have passed have concealed the slow-moving changes that were taking place. It was only when I compared my childhood to the childhood of my grandchildren that I realized the dramatic differences.

The changes I am referring to have nothing to do with technology advances such as cell phones, digital cameras and CD players. The dramatic changes I see deal with lifestyle, personal values, education and family.

I am comparing the aspects of my childhood that shape and influence a child by instilling values and create the opportunities for children to live, learn, play and grow in an environment that produces a well-rounded child.

Since I am a layperson, I can only write from my personal experiences and what I have witnessed over my lifetime. I lack the expertise to make judgements or draw conclusions about how all these changes in our childhoods may affect the type of adults they turn out to be. Therefore, I will present my memories for you to read and you can draw your own conclusions. After you have read about The Last Days of Innocence, I hope you will have discover some of my experiences that you feel should become a part the legacy of your own family.

IN THE 1950s

Growing up in the 1950s was a blessing that would not become evident to me for many years. Spending my childhood in a small town in West Virginia created the opportunity for me to live in an environment that filled my childhood with an appreciation of nature and natural beauty that I don’t believe could be duplicated anywhere else in the world.

In addition, I was born into a large country family that lived on the borderline of being poor and middle class. They were poor in many ways, yet they placed little value in acquiring material things. They were hardworking people whose priorities were family, God and country. They had a sense of humor and believed their handshake was a binding contract. All of these pieces of the puzzle that formed my childhood shaped my family life, as well as my future, in little, almost invisible ways.

After 50 years, my memories of those times are as clear as yesterday.

To understand those days, my family, my friends and the unique environment that we shared, you have to know the history of the people who created it.

At that time, West Virginia had not changed a great deal since those early pioneer days, and it remained a rugged place to live.

West Virginia was a poverty-laden state, filled with hard work, meager incomes, hard winters and little opportunity. Yet, the people who lived there took all of the negatives in their lives and set them aside. They lived above them and or with them. They did not complain because, in many ways, they didn’t know any better. The everyday hardships they faced forced them to work hard just to scratch out a living and raise their families.

In spite of their hardships, my family life was rich in happiness and we learned to be grateful for every little thing we had. They were my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, and my parents, and I will always be proud of my heritage.

In those days, the country roads that wound around, up and down those huge mountains, created time-consuming and dangerous journeys. When you factor in hazards such as the snow in winter, rock slides, flash floods, slow-moving coal trucks and tractor-trailer rigs, the travel could be life threatening, even on a trip to the grocery store.

In spite of the hardships, these people are still very proud to be a “Ridge Runner” from West “By God” Virginia.

They lived uncomplicated lives. They went to work, they attended church regularly, they took care of their families, and they freely shared anything and everything with family and friends as well. They were independent, self-reliant, proud, honest and very patriotic. They cherished their freedoms and were quick to defend them. They were grateful for the chance to live out their lives safe in the knowledge that their country would always be safe and secure. They were humble yet they rejoiced when success came their way. These people were cut from the same mold as the pioneers who built this country, and they took many risks and worked very hard to build on what they little they started with.

Church was as much their social center as it was their sanctuary. Going to church offered the opportunity to talk to neighbors, to share their problems, to give and receive advice, to create and build friendships, as well as a time for prayer. It was a place where all men were equal, shared a common bond and understood each other’s problems. It was a house of worship, a place to pray, a place to study the Bible and a place where family values were formed. It was also a place of joy and laughter as well as a place of sadness and tears. It was a place where extended families gathered, older generations were respected, but most of all, it was a place of charity, hope, understanding and love.

The social activities available back then were as plain and simple as the lives they lived. There were card games with neighbors, eating out at a local drive-in restaurant, a trip to the drive-in theatre with the kids, church on Sunday and picnics to various parks. While the parents gathered in the living room, the children went outside to play games in the yard.

The best part of these activities was that they were “family” events and they were shared with close friends, as well as relatives. Simple times like these built bonds between family members and formed lasting friendships.

(This is part one of several series about Ison’s memories of his friends and their adventures, growing up in the 1950s.)