The first Washington: Not D.C. but Washington, Georgia

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:14 am

By WILL A. DAVIS &

MARY GALLAGHER

Just three hours from Walterboro, you’ll find charming Washington, Ga. This Washington has the distinct accolade of being the first one of the hundreds of towns, cities and counties named after our first U.S. president, the incomparable George Washington.

This incredibly pleasant and picturesque southern town in Georgia has the highest number of antebellum houses per capita of any place in the United States. Located in Wilkes County, Ga., only 50 miles from either Augusta or Athens, it is a small town that has much to offer visitors with a photo op around every corner.

The centerpiece of activity is the recently redesigned town square where a lot of seasonal and everyday action originate. The friendliness of the locals is so infectious that you’ll easily find directions and advice on visiting and even be included in a local cafe’s breakfast conversations. We loved our few days here and have some suggestions for your visit to the area — and there is even more that we missed.

Starting

with History

Kettle Creek: The Battle of Kettle Creek was the only battle of the Revolutionary War in which the patriots were able to claim victory, as American Colonels Andrew Pickens and John Dooly defeated British forces after a fierce and furious three-hour battle on February 14, 1779. The Kettle Creek battlefield, a wooded area including “War Hill,” is now a 40-acre tract encircling a 500-foot-high hill. In 1958 the Georgia Historical Commission placed two historical markers atop the hill and in 1962, 1973 and 1974 additional monuments were placed and some Revolutionary soldiers reburied atop the hill.

Kettle Creek Battlefield is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Each February the site hosts history aficionados from throughout the country at Revolutionary Days with a parade, battle re-enactments and pageantry.

The Washington Historical Museum: The Washington Historical Museum offers a wonderful explanation of the city’s history and Wilkes County. The museum was originally built circa 1835 by Albert Gallatin Semmes as his home on land owned by Revolutionary war hero, Micajah Williamson. In the 1950s, the City of Washington acquired the house and it underwent a two-year restoration project. The house contains many fully furnished rooms, authentically decorated with antiques dating to the mid 1800s. This is a must stop!

The Robert Toombs House: The Robert Toombs House is especially valuable to those seeking Confederate history, as Toombs was one of the fieriest of the “firebrand” speakers for the Southern cause. The old cliché applies here “A legend in his own time,’’ as Robert Toombs was a successful planter and lawyer who led a turbulent career as a state legislator, U.S. congressman and senator. “Defend yourselves; the enemy is at your door…!” thundered Toombs from the Senate floor on January 24, 1860. After serving just five months as Confederate Secretary of State, he resigned to serve as brigadier general in the Army of Northern Virginia. His last service to Georgia citizens was helping create the Constitution of 1877, which was not amended until 1945.

Visitors are welcome to tour the house and grounds, and view extensive exhibits and displays.

The Callaway Plantation: It’s easy to spend quite a bit of time here. Callaway Plantation, a historic restoration project, offers a glimpse into 200 years of Wilkes County history as it tells the story of one family’s legacy. Callaway Plantation humbly began with a log cabin in 1785 built by Job Callaway and grew to a 3,000-acre working plantation, complete with a brick mansion by the 1860s. The property has been passed down through the Callaway Family since its inception and in the 1980s was given as a gift by the Callaway Family to the City of Washington.

Special highlights at Callaway include:

The Brick House — This brick Greek Revival style mansion was built with Georgia red clay. The Callaway family lived in the Brick House between 1869-1910. The house has never been modernized, so it contains no indoor plumbing or electricity, and it is decorated to reflect the grandeur of time period. Many antiques within the brick house are original to the house.

Also visit The Log Cabin c. 1785, The Grey House c. 1790, The School House c. 1871, The Dally Cabin c. 1840 and The General Store c. 1930.

Callaway Plantation is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours are available at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Picnic area and RV campsites are available on site. Tel. 706-678-7060

Architecture

If you like architecture or just plain pretty houses and the real Old South such as the historic areas in Beaufort and Savannah, then Washington has them in droves. Just about every type of residential and some commercial properties are typified, from Colonial, Italianate, Greek Revival, Queen Anne to Empire and beyond. So, start by walking the square at the city center and then drive around town, especially through the historic district.

Dining

A must for visitors is a visit to The Hot Box for a delicious casual meal. A superb chef, Tommy Davis, creates outstanding plates from soups to salads, shrimp to chicken and pork to beef as well as whatever spirit moves him. It’s the ultimate food truck fantasy (with outdoor seating.) Save room for gorgeous desserts.

It’s Fievet’s Pharmacy and Soda Shoppe for all your headache needs, but that’s just the prelude to their ice cream and soda shop, set inside of the pharmacy.

The Square Cafe offers a wide variety of sweet and savory treats for breakfast, lunch options, great coffee and a warm, friendly staff.

Shopping

What a pleasure it is to go into the charming Connely Art Gallery on the square and meet owner Laura Connely. The gallery has a great variety of media and Laura can offer advice on styles and may even have a sip and paint party in the works.

Shopping Bee Southern is an eclectic treat for the senses, as the store offers a wide attraction of gifts, clothes, household and personal goods. It’s one of those shopping experiences that smells so good!

Tena’s Jewelry is a family-owned business since 1969. The Howard family and staff give great charm to this shop and its outstanding inventory of jewelry and gift items. You’ll hear not only valuable points on jewelry, but more of the history and culture of Washington.

The square and surrounding blocks feature other shops and restaurants for your perusal.

Farmers Market

The farmers market behind the courthouse on the village square is open year-round. The schedule is every Saturday morning as follows: spring/summer hours are 9-12 p.m. and run April through October; fall/winter hours are 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and run November through March.

Though small, local farmers and artisans give a great variety at the open-air market. I purchased some wonderful hand painted cards by a local artist and also a small wooden bench by another local family.

Lodging

There are inns, B&B’s and nearby some of the standard chain hotels, but the treat in keeping with the town’s historical flavor is the restored Fitzpatrick Hotel facing the town square. The Fitzpatrick Hotel features 17 finely appointed guest rooms (with private baths) that allow guests to experience luxurious accommodations reminiscent of another era, while providing all the modern amenities. We stayed in a corner room overlooking the square and it was charming. Everything right at your fingertips!

Washington is just a jewel if you are looking for a weekend getaway while experiencing a truly beautiful and authentic Southern town. The many folks we met there all just make you feel right at home.

For more on Washington, Ga. please see the following sites:

https://www.cityofwashingtonga.gov/

https://www.washingtonwilkes.org/

The chamber’s tourism office is on the square and you can also call to chat about finding your favorite things to do. Washington-Wilkes Chamber of Commerce 26 West Square, Washington, Ga. 30673; phone, 706.678.2013; email, wwchamberofcommerce@gmail.com.

(Mary Gallagher is a travel writer from Walterboro.)