Thanksgiving in New York at Macy’s Parade

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 11:05 am

Colleton County residents Megan Newton, Cody Dalton and William Finigan will be far from their families’ Thanksgiving table this year.

When Nov. 28 rolls around, the three musicians will be parading through Manhattan.

Newton and Dalton, members of the Western Carolina University’s Pride of the Mountains Marching Band, and Finigan of the Band of Blue were selected to the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, set to join the thousands performing for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Newton, a freshman majoring in biology at Western Carolina, plays trumpet. Dalton, in his second year at Western Carolina, plays saxophone and is majoring in music education.

Finigan, a senior at Colleton County High School, plays tuba in the Band of Blue. His goal upon graduation is to join Newton and Dalton at Western Carolina and take the courses necessary to become a music educator.

The youngest son of Band of Blue Director Thomas Finigan, he sees himself following in his father’s footsteps.

“Dad is a major influence on me,” Finigan explained. “I have been around the band my entire life — it is something I thoroughly enjoy.”

Newton said she became interested in becoming part of the Band of Blue early in her scholastic career; she found that the chance to form lasting friendships was one of the pluses. “Then I wanted to keep doing it in college.”

Dalton remembers Thomas Finigan coming to school to present a program on the band to his classroom. After listening to the band director, “I said I wanted to do that. I have never stopped doing that,” Dalton said.

All three said the chance to be a member of the Pride of the Mountains marching band drew them to the campus in the mountains of western North Carolina.

“It’s a beautiful campus and has a great music school,” Finigan said.

Newton said she is “very excited” about the band’s appearance in the annual televised parade that has become a mainstay of the Thanksgiving holiday. “New York is a place I wanted to go my whole life.”

Dalton said that fact he will spend Thanksgiving performing in the parade hasn’t really set in.

“It is surreal right now, because every year since I can remember, we watched the parade,” Dalton said. “I saw Western Carolina’s 2014 performance — now I am part of it.”

Western Carolina University’s marching band is the first to make two appearances in the annual parade within a five-year period.

It is also, Dalton added, the largest band in the parade. The Pride of the Mountains band has 540 members.

Finigan is also excited by the prospect of spending Thanksgiving Day parading through the streets of Manhattan.

His path to the parade involved submitting a video audition. The judges then selected him to be part of the special band formed by approximately 200 musicians from across the country.

The Macy’s Day parade route is six miles long, nearly as long as the route the Band of Blue marches during its visits to the Marti Gras festivities in New Orleans, in which all three have participated in previously.

But the New York streets they will travel are a lot wider than the path they carved through New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Western Carolina University has a marching health program, a corporation that helps bands get physically fit and ready for their season, Newton said. They will be ready, she added, “to walk and play in the freezing weather.”

Dalton said, “When we are there, the adrenaline will kick in.”

Finigan said he is also ready to make the six-mile journey, toting the band’s heaviest musical instrument on his shoulder.

Thanksgiving 2019 will be a long day for the trio of friends.

It begins at 2 a.m. with “the infamous 2 a.m. rehearsal,” Dalton said.

Each band arrives at the viewing stands in front of the Macy’s store, located at the end of the six-mile parade route, where each band performs for the NBC television cameras.

The dress rehearsal enables the television crew to determine the camera angles for the band’s time in front of the national audience.

After going through the dress rehearsal, the Pride of the Mountains band members will head to breakfast.

“We will be going to an Applebee’s that morning,” Newton said.

Dalton said the Western Carolina band is set to perform a portion of their program that features some of the music from the Broadway show “Wicked” for the national audience. The 540-member band is scheduled to attend a performance of the musical during their time in New York.

Finigan said he has yet to receive the Macy’s Great American Marching Band’s Thanksgiving Day performance itinerary. The nationally selected band members arrive in New York the Saturday before the parade to begin their rehearsals.

A Broadway show, a trip to Queens and a visit to Times Square are among the plans for the band members.