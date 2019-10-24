Teens learn the basics of cooking

By VICKI BROWN

Local high school juniors and seniors are learning to cook throughout the month of October.

Sponsored by the Colleton Commercial Kitchen, teens who have little or no cooking experience are being taught how to prepare meals.

The workshop, held every Wednesday evening, involves teaching meal preparation, cooking skills and life skills.

Participants have learned how to prepare entire meals including hamburgers, tacos, steaks and shrimp fettuccini, all from scratch.

Braydon Vargas, 16, takes classes at Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center, a satellite of Colleton County High School.

“I take culinary classes there, but I wanted to learn more because I really like cooking,” he said.

Another participant, Tristan Lawrence, 17, had almost no experience with cooking before he began classes at the Commercial Kitchen.

“I could only cook eggs before I started this class,” he said. “Now I know how to buy food, and how to cook it. I am learning a lot.”

Joseph Ortiz, 17, said that he had prior cooking experience, but he had not cooked in a long time and needed some help remembering what to do.

“I hate cooking,” said Ortiz. “But I have to eat, and I need to learn how to take care of myself in the future.”

“So far the two classes have gone great,” said Matt Mardell, program manager of the Colleton Museum and Community Kitchen.

“I’d like more to come, but understand that can be a little difficult with schedules etc. So far, all students seem to have really enjoyed it and engaged with us and others in the workshops.”

Mardell hopes that these classes will impact the lives of the teens participating.

“We’re just trying to give them a few extra life skills that they will need going forward into college and beyond and getting them engaged with us and their community,” said Mardell.