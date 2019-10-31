Teaching fire prevention an October tradition

The month-long Fire Prevention Education Program conducted annually by Colleton County Fire-Rescue is winding down.

Firefighter-paramedics visit all of the county schools in October in an effort to educate the students on fire safety. The County Fire Marshal’s Office conducts the classes throughout the county. Due to the large number of schools and students, the effort lasts the entire month.

The preschoolers learned many safety skills including how to stop, drop and roll if their clothes were to catch on fire and about the importance of smoke detectors and exit drills in the home.

Younger children interacted with Patches, Fire-Rescue’s robotic Dalmatian, and toured a fire engine and ambulance.

Older children viewed a skit while third-graders went through the fire safety house to review what they learned over the past six years.

The Fire Prevention activities are taught during the month of October to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week which began on Oct. 7.

The educational materials are tiered to different age groups and builds on the information the children learned in the previous year.

The activites begin with K3 and are taught through the third grade.

The program is led by Battalion Chief Richard Sheffield and Captain Michael Banks. The personnel from different stations participate when the class is taught at a school in their response area.