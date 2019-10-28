Suicide Prevention Walk to be Saturday Nov. 2
by The Press and Standard | October 28, 2019
AN OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK for suicide prevention will be held Saturday Nov. 2, starting at the Colleton Museum. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:15 a.m. Registration is free. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31. The route will be through downtown and the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary and back to the museum. Sponsors are also being accepted. For information contact Kim Crouse, 843-908-9337 or kimscrouse@yahoo.com.
