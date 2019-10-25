Students recognized for stance on anti-bullying

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 11:07 am

Students and staff members who recently attended an Anti-Bullying Summit were presented to the Colleton County School Board Tuesday night Oct. 14 at the District Annex auditorium.

Eighteen students and school chaperones from five different schools in Colleton County who attended the summit were congratulated by the school board. They were sponsored by Cordelia Jenkins, Colleton County School District Office student services representative.

Attending the summit from Cottageville Elementary were Marissa Goettee, grade 5; Everett Temple, grade 4; and chaperone Katura Williams.

From Forest Hills Elementary were Arjahn Garrett, grade 5; Meredith Adams, grade 4; and chaperone Brittany Shider.

Hendersonville Elementary was represented by Matthew Smoak, grade 5; Izeriaha Copeland, grade 5; and chaperone Donna Jackson.

From Northside Elementary were Gracie Pearson, grade 4; Tayron Elliott, grade 4; and chaperones Bruce Williams and James Pedigo.

Participating in the summit from Colleton County High School were Kaitlyn Dubois, grade 10; D’Andre Hicks, grade 10; Alaysia Stephens, grade 10; and chaperone Minthalee Stephens.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The Anti-Bullying Summit was held in Columbia on Sept. 13 for interested schools and students across the state of South Carolina. “These summit scholars were chosen because of their interest in helping bullied students,” said Cordelia Jenkins. “They also entered the art contest,” and Jenkins showed off the teens’ accompanying poster.

Colleton County High School students were asked to give a report to the school board. Summit Scholar D’Andre Hicks told about his experience. “We received a lot of information that we could bring back to our schools. Positive things were said to help us understand bullying and how to help students.”

Kaitlyn Dubois of CCHS said, “While we were learning how to stop bullying in our schools, we became friends and mentors with a lot of the kids. We are still keeping in touch with them.”

“We learned a lot,” added Alaysia Stephens, a CCHS student. “It was a good experience.”

Hicks posed a question to board members. “We have a suggestion. We need to focus on the bullying of kids with depression, mental problems and anxiety. What can we implement to help this at our school? The problem with reporting bullying is that kids are afraid. We need a plan that won’t make them afraid to speak out,” said Hicks.

Vice Chair Patricia Simmons said, “This needs to start with you. I know they are afraid. Now that you have the information, and now that you are speaking out, make flyers to get this information to kids so that they know they can talk to you.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster reminded the audience about the school district’s new CrisisGo Tipline to report not only bullying, but other incidents. “This tipline is anonymous,” said Foster. “There is a form to fill out online, but it is anonymous. Make certain you truly know the facts to report. School administrators are spreading the word about the tipline resource that is out there and available to anyone.”

The CrisisGo tipline can be found www.colletonsd.org in the left column of the page.

Board Chairman Tim Mabry remarked, “It takes courage to speak up, but you are part of the solution. More money won’t help, but individuals will make the difference. You are in the classroom and school and know more about what is happening.

“We as a board will not tolerate any bullying whatsoever. We want to listen. Please let us know,” said Mabry.