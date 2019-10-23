Spears finishes 2nd in TriSumter Triathlon

By CINDY CROSBY

Local resident Charlie Spears finished second in his age category (40-44) in the TriSumter Triathlon held Saturday Oct. 19 at the City of Sumter Aquatics Center — his first-ever triathlon.

A USAT-sanctioned race, combines a swim in a 300-yard outdoor heated pool, a 17-mile bike course and a 5K run throughout the Sumter area.

Spears had a goal in mind to finish the race, but his performance exceeded his expectations. He completed the 300-yard swim with a time of 6:10.31 and the bike course in 55:24.53. In the 5K run, he finished at 25:07.97 — a personal best.

According to Spears’ wife Amy, he started preparing for the triathlon because she was “fussing” about his health.

“Charlie had a physical and some numbers were not where he wanted them,” said Amy.

“He started changing some of his diet in the spring and found motivation to start running around May. He is very goal oriented and within a week, he came home after a run and said he wouldn’t keep it up if he didn’t have something specific to work towards. He wanted to try something different at first — a sprint triathlon.

“Charlie researches everything and found a program to train with,” she said. “He started out just running and slowly added in the swimming. In late July, he bought a bike and started riding. Eventually, he would do all three together. He had a consistent training program and gave it the time and attention it needed to be successful. He found a couple of events that were relatively close and registered for the Sumter event, the last of the season, just a few weeks before the race.”

According to Spears, the race held some unknowns heading into race day – but nothing he didn’t manage to overcome.

“My time could have been better in the swim portion of the race, but I had to pass several slower swimmers at the wall,” said Spears.

“The bike is my favorite part, but as the course was not manned, I followed several bikes in front of me and added a parking lot distance to my ride because of this. In the 5K, no headphones were allowed, so I was worried this would slow me down. Thankfully, it didn’t; however, it is much more enjoyable with my playlist.

“The transitions from one event to the next were the most difficult as I wanted to ensure I didn’t rush and have everything I needed for the next event. The rain held off and the cooler temperature was not an issue.”

Spears, who reportedly has a competitive streak a mile-long, was a competitive water skier in his early years and was once ranked fifth in the world and second at the national level.

In his senior season of high school football, he rushed for over 1,000 yards.

An avid hunter, Spears enjoys duck and dove hunting, along with the occasional quail shoot, and enjoys cooking.

An employee at Cherokee Plantation for the past 15 years, Spears has proven to be an inspiration to his co-workers and is known to challenge his family to some friendly competition from time-to-time.

Spears volunteers as the Colleton Prep assistant coach for girls’ soccer.