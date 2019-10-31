Signs signed off on

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:48 am

Signs dotted the agenda of the Oct. 16 Walterboro Planning Commission meeting.

They were a topic of discussion under old business as the members of the commission reviewed the city’s regulations concerning billboard signs abutting the portions of I-95 within the city limits.

The city’s regulation for those billboards differ from the regulations the South Carolina Department of Transportation has for the large signs in the unincorporated portions of the interstate.

SCDOT allows billboards measuring 672 square feet. Walterboro allows billboards up to 200 square feet.

SCDOT allows billboards to be located atop tall metal poles. The top of a billboard in Walterboro cannot be higher that 75 feet.

SCDOT requires a distance of at least 300 feet between billboards. Walterboro requires the same distance between billboards.

After reviewing the city’s limitations on billboards, the commission decided there was no need to alter the city’s requirements. When it was time for new business, the commission took up a proposed clarification of the current regulation that prohibits rotating signs. The commission did some selective editing and will send the proposed change onto city council for their consideration. Rotating signs are still prohibited.