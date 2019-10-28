Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat to be Thursday Oct. 31

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm

THE COLLETON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE will hold its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Colleton County Law Enforcement Center, 394 Mable T. Willis Blvd.