Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat to be Thursday Oct. 31
by The Press and Standard | October 28, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm
THE COLLETON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE will hold its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Colleton County Law Enforcement Center, 394 Mable T. Willis Blvd.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.