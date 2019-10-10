Seniors practice voting

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:39 am

Mt. Olive Baptist Church seniors learned about the new voting machines for Colleton County on Wednesday Oct. 2.

Approximately 20 seniors from the church were bused to the Voter Registration Office for an opportunity to examine and evaluate the machines.

Angela Upchurch, director of Voter Registration and Elections, and her assistant Cynthia Williams gave a brief demonstration to the attendees, who were anxious to practice on the new machines.

“We needed the new machines,” said Upchurch. “The old voting machines were 20 years out of date.”

After a quick explanation, each senior was given the opportunity to try out the voting machine and scanner. They were more than ready and willing to participate.

Mt. Olive member Mary Gaines was first to volunteer to use her ballot to take part in a mock election on the machine and scanner.

When she finished voting, she was elated. “This was so much easier than the old way,” said Gaines.

Another member, Clara May Thomas Williams just turned 93. She found the new machines much more user friendly as well.

“This is wonderful,” said Williams.

Annie Harvey, also 93, had her ballot ready and waiting for her turn at the voting booth. She wasn’t afraid to try her hand at voting and scanning her ballot.

Cynthia Williams let the seniors know that curb-side service for voting will still be available for handicapped individuals, but scanning those ballots will only be done on election day. Curb-side and early voting ballots will be placed into sealed envelopes and dropped into a ballot box. On election day, those ballots will be opened and scanned.

Voting machines have progressed and improved in the last few years. It is remarkable that the seniors of Mt. Olive were willing to change with the times and learn a new voting technique.