School district offer crisis tip line

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:52 pm

The Colleton County School District has implemented a new school safety initiative. “The Colleton County School District’s first priority is the safety of our students,” said Sean Gruber, the district’s Coordinator of Communications and Public Information. “To that end, we have launched the CrisisGo Tip Line on our school website this month.

Gruber explained that “this tip line will allow our students, staff and community to report information about potential threats to our schools to administrators quickly and accurately.”

Parents and students can access the tip line through the school district’s website, http://www.colletonsd.org. It allows them to securely and anonymously report bullying or other incidents, and do their part in improving safety within the district’s community. To access the reporting system, click on Tip Line in the menu found on the home page, colletonsd.org.

“This new tip line will help us protect our students and staff. We encourage all community members to visit the tip line webpage to familiarize themselves with this new safety tool,” Gruber said.