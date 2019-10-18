SCDNR forecast for weekend

Yesterday’s 96L is now today’s Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. What. Ever. PTC 16 is over the central GoMex, 875 miles southwest of Bucklick, SC. The actual location is a tad problematic given PTC 16 has no defined center of circulation; just a sprawling, humungo warm bag of gas. PTC 16 has sustained 40 mph winds as it tracks NE at 20 mph. Convection has continued to deepen since yesterday; however, dry air entrainment and 80-90 mph of shear to the west are all over PTC 16 like monkeys on a cupcake. Despite the dry air and shear, the GoMex’s well of deep, very warm water should sustain moderate intensification before the storm reaches the Florida Panhandle. PTC 16 becomes a named storm (tropical or sub-tropical – your choice) later today.

PTC 16’s effects for the State should be somewhat LESS than catastrophic beyond a soggy Saturday afternoon hills to shore. Clouds and rainshowers before 2 p.m. becoming periods of heavy rain dropping 2-4 inches over the Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry Saturday afternoon and evening. 1-2 inches of rain for the Upstate. Highest winds along the coast: 25-35 mph gusting to 45. PTC 16 quickly exits to the northeast early Sunday morning.