Robert Ramsey | Obituary

Robert Ramsey

Parker – Rhoden Funeral Home

Mr. Robert Ramsey, husband of the late Carolyn Rhodes Ramsey, passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center. He was 88.

Mr. Ramsey was born July 6, 1931 in Colleton County, a son of the late Earl Ramsey and Nita Jones Ramsey. He was a retired employee of J. P. Stevens, served in the National Guard, was a Mason, and a longtime member of Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Simpkins (Jim) and Jennifer Rahn both of Walterboro, and a by granddaughter, Kristen Carolyn Rahn of Walterboro. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, John Robert Ramsey.

Memorial services will be held Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.