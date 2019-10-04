Road work booming in Colleton County

By J. BARNWELL FISHBURNE

Road work is booming right now in Colleton County.

SCDOT’s strategic 10-year plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads is the reason you are seeing so many active work zones. The plan is funded through the annual two-cent increase in the state’s gas tax, which began July 1, 2017 and with a six-year duration. SCDOT marked the start of its third year of the plan on July 1, 2019.

The four programs in the plan include paving, rural road safety, bridge replacements and interstates. All four programs are progressing as anticipated.

More than 30 roadways have recently been repaved in Colleton County including Tiber Road, Constance Street, Tulip Drive, Poppy Drive, Hiers Street, Hubbard Street, Cummings Court, Wayne Street Iris Drive, Springwood Drive, Rosewood Street, Rabb Street, Moore Street, Oakland Drive, Hayden Street, Wood Road, Perry Street, Rivers Street and Ackerman Street.

Drainage improvement projects have recently been completed on Myrtle Street, Sunset Street, Lybrand Street and Marianne Street.

These are just a few of the many completed projects in Colleton County under the SCDOT strategic plan.

The work in Colleton County is just beginning. SCDOT has scheduled more than 15 resurfacing projects to begin soon. Crews will soon resurface Hampton Street, Robertson Boulevard, Ritter Road, Francis Street, Pineland Drive, Hickory Street and a two-mile segment of Green Pond Highway.

Looking to the interstates, initial work has started on the much-needed widening of I-95 through a program approved by the SCDOT Commission in October 2018. The program included the top five rural interstate segments in S.C. prioritized based on their importance to the movement of freight within and through the state. The part of I-95 from the Georgia line to U.S. 17 Exit 33 was ranked number two on the list and carried the most freight tonnage of any rural interstate segment.

After a public comment period, the commission approved $1 million in January 2019 for the planning phase for each of the five interstate segments in the program. The planning for I-95 began in June. A report should be completed by the end of this year that will identify the scope of the project including costs, time schedules, environmental impacts, possible alternative plans and a number of aspects of the project.

Once the review of the report is complete the projects can move forward with design and construction anticipated in 2023.

To see specifics on these projects or others planned for Colleton County, use the interactive project viewer on the SCDOT website.

As SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan progresses, drivers will see more orange cones and barrels along their commutes. Be sure to drive with extreme caution. SCDOT crews are working hard to make S.C.’s roadways smoother and safer.

(Barnwell Fishburne is the SCDOT Commissioner for the Sixth Congressional District.)