Registration open for 2020 Camp Wildwood

Registration is now open for the 2020 session of Camp Wildwood, South Carolina’s conservation leadership camp.

The 2020 session of Camp Wildwood is set for June 21-27, 2020, at Kings Mountain State Park in York County. Camp Wildwood is for rising 10th, 11th and 12th graders, and its purpose is to help train the next generation of conservation leaders in South Carolina. Camp Wildwood is $200 per week—one of the least expensive camps in the state—and some scholarships are available. For information on registering for camp, visit https://www.campwildwoodsc.com.

Camp Wildwood gives participants a basic introduction to South Carolina’s wildlife and natural resources and provides an understanding of, and commitment to, the wise use and management of those resources. Camp Wildwood provides youth with the opportunity to grow in self-confidence and to develop initiative and leadership skills in a challenging yet supportive environment.

Campers take classes at Camp Wildwood in wildlife, hunter education, fisheries and forestry. A number of other traditional camp activities, such as swimming, kickball, volleyball, fishing, and nightly dances, are also part of the camp experience.

Camp Wildwood is made possible through the generous support of the Garden Club of South Carolina, the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

For more information about Camp Wildwood, visit https://www.campwildwoodsc.comor e-mail wildwood@gmail.com.