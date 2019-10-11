Puppet show planned Oct. 17 at library
The Light House Theatre for Kids will present a puppet show on Thursday Oct. 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Door prizes will be awarded. Those attending may play Clinko. For information call 843-549-5621.
