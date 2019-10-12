Pre-schoolers learn about teeth
by The Press and Standard | October 12, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:27 am
Dorothy Dixon from Coastal Kids Dentistry visited Academy Road Preschool with Marvin, the dental dog, to teach the children the proper way to brush their teeth. They really enjoyed seeing his clean white big teeth. All the participants received a toothbrush and toothpaste to take home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.