Popeyes has bought land in town

By VICKI BROWN

Popeyes is hopefully coming to Walterboro.

Purchasing property located on a wooded lot located at the 1200 block of Bells Highway, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken seems to be making a concerted effort to plant a restaurant here.

Assistant City Manager Hank Amundson says that the situation is looking good.

“The chain has bought property, and we are eagerly awaiting construction documents, but nothing has been filed as of yet,” said Amundson.

Restaurant chains frequently purchase property, file paperwork and permits, but sometimes take a long time to actually begin construction (think Cook Out).

“Until they have filed all of the necessary paperwork, we are in limbo. So, we have no further information as of yet,” he added. “But as soon as the necessary documents have been filed, we will let the public know.”

Popeyes is an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants founded in 1972 in New Orleans, La., and headquartered in Miami.

The restaurant serves fried chicken, wings, tenders, nuggets, legs, popcorn shrimp and a variety of sides like mashed potatoes with gravy, Cajun fries, Cajun rice, green beans, and biscuits.

Popeyes has restaurants in Charleston, 40 other states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 30 countries worldwide.