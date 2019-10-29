Polo comes to town Sunday Nov. 3

THE 11TH POLO FOR THE POINT will be held on Sunday Nov. 3. Gates open at noon with the match at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call the Colleton Civic Center, 843-549-8360.