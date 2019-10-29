;

Polo comes to town Sunday Nov. 3

by | October 29, 2019 5:00 am

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 3:33 pm

THE 11TH POLO FOR THE POINT will be held on Sunday Nov. 3.  Gates open at noon with the match at 2 p.m.  The event is open to the public.  Sponsorships are available.  For more information, call the Colleton Civic Center, 843-549-8360.

  1. Comment by Marilyn / Lonnie Bazzle

    October 29, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Is this out Hwy 15N? They are behind my house, thru the woods – wish they would stop shooting, especially on Sundays – TOO LOUD – sounds like BOMBS! plenty of home thru woods too!!!

  2. Comment by Marilyn / Lonnie

    October 29, 2019 at 11:29 am

    REALLY MEAN IT

