Polo comes to town Sunday Nov. 3
by The Press and Standard | October 29, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 3:33 pm
THE 11TH POLO FOR THE POINT will be held on Sunday Nov. 3. Gates open at noon with the match at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call the Colleton Civic Center, 843-549-8360.
comments » 2
Comment by Marilyn / Lonnie Bazzle
October 29, 2019 at 11:28 am
Is this out Hwy 15N? They are behind my house, thru the woods – wish they would stop shooting, especially on Sundays – TOO LOUD – sounds like BOMBS! plenty of home thru woods too!!!
Comment by Marilyn / Lonnie
October 29, 2019 at 11:29 am
REALLY MEAN IT
