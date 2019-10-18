Phone been changing dates? Blame it on 5G

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:46 pm

By VICKI BROWN

vbrown@lowcountry.com

Having issues with your Verizon phone service? You aren’t the only one.

Across the entire East Coast, the percentages tell the story. Here are the major complaints:

• Everything is down – 42%

• 4G LTE not working – 29%

• Cell service down – 19%

• Text sending problems – 5%

• 4G LTE speed issues – 3%

• Can’t login – 1%

But for some, there is a time and calendar issue.

“I looked at my tablet, and it said 9:34 p.m., but when I looked at the wall clock, it was actually 10:05 p.m.,” said one customer.

“My phone told me to change the date and time,” said another Verizon user. “I had to go back to 1999 to change it to the present time.”

So what is going on with Verizon?

Verizon is in the process of switching from 4G to 5G. The logistics of this undertaking is causing the issues and outages, according to the company.

They are bringing 5G to cities across the country. According to Verizon, they are working to build 5G right.

This will provide Instant View, True Chat, Flash Loading, Real Response, Responsive Gaming, and more.

Do you need to replace your 4G phone?

No. The ramp-up to 5G means your 4G phone may actually get better. 5G is touted as a game-changing technology, with the ability to dramatically boost the speed and coverage of wireless networks. It can run between 10 and 100 times faster than the typical 4G cellular connection.

But don’t get too excited. According to “Business Insider,” while 4G could cover up to 10 miles, 5G has a much more limited range — only 1,000 feet. This means more cell towers and antennas everywhere, which could cost millions and be time-consuming to install.

The extra cost will be passed on to customers who buy new 5G cell phones — about $200-$300 more than a 4G phone.

But eventually, things will improve with wireless connections … just in time for 6G.