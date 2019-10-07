Philip Herzog | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | October 7, 2019 3:24 pm
Philip Herzog
The Brice Herndon Crematory
Mr. Philip Frank Herzog, 82, of Bowman, entered into rest Saturday evening, October 5, 2019, at the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro.
Born February 3, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Philip Frank Herzog and the late Ann Snyder Herzog.
Arrangements by: THE BRICE HERNDON CREMATORY, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com .
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.