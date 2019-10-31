Parker’s set to open soon

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:27 am

Although it has taken a little longer than anticipated, the new Parker’s at the intersection of Bells Highway and North Jefferies Boulevard was expected to be open for business in a few weeks.

Parkers Real Estate Project Manager Thomas L. Mathewes II said the weather and the desire to get the building just right delayed the projected opening.

“We’re building a brand-new store prototype with Lowcountry vernacular architecture, which is something that we think people in Walterboro will be very proud of,” Mathewes said late last week, about the same time the paving was being installed.

“We needed to take the time to do it right. In addition, we have experienced some weather-related construction delays. The site he added, had to undergo some “significant site work” before the construction of the new building could begin.”

The grand opening for the Walterboro store is Nov. 14. Mathewes said. “We’re thrilled to open our newest Parker’s location in Walterboro next month.”

In late January when Parker’s announced the move into Colleton County, Mathewes said that the move, in part, was sparked by comments from Colleton County residents who had visited one of the several Parker’s located in Beaufort County and wanted them to consider bringing one to Colleton.

For those who have not visited Parker’s before, Mathewes explained what the business offers.

“At Parker’s, we consider ourselves a food service company that specializes in convenience, rather than a convenience store company that specializes in food service,” Mathewes said. “We’ve earned national attention for our Parker’s Kitchen food, which is prepared daily from scratch at each of our stores.”

Parker’s began searching for employees to staff it about five weeks ago. “Our September hiring event had a great turnout. We’re always looking for talented people who are interested in exciting career opportunities with a fast-growing company,” Mathewes said.

“At Parker’s, we have many opportunities for advancement,” he added. “In fact, many members of Parker’s leadership team started out as customer service representatives and worked their way up to executive positions.”

Back in January when Parker’s announced that the Savannah-based company would be establishing a presence in Walterboro, Mathewes said that the company was considering the possibility of considering the possibility of adding more locations in Colleton County.

“We’re still actively pursuing other locations in Colleton County. We’d like to have at least two other Parker’s locations in Colleton County in the future,” Mathewes said.