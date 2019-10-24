One tip could solve a murder

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:57 am

On March 28, 2018, shortly after 9 p.m., a lone gunman walking on Savage Street opened fire on a group of people standing in the front yard of Savage Street residence. The gunfire killed 18-year-old Erica Caldwell and injured two others.

Erica’s death was the only homicide in Walterboro in 2018 and, despite the best efforts of the city’s police department, remains unsolved.

It is a case that Walterboro Police Department Detective Whitlee Fisk comes back to again and again, on a constant search for the one item of information, the one tip, that will lead to the arrest of the culprits. An arrest that would hopefully move her family nearer to closure.

“Erica was very young, had no criminal history and had just graduated high school,” Fisk said. “She was not one to get into trouble, so yes, she seemed to be very well liked and loved very much by those close to her,” she said. “When you hear all these things about the victim, it gets you even more motivated to find out as much as possible as quickly as possible about who committed this murder.”

Her job is as much about finding justice for Erica as it is about helping her family find peace.

“Somebody, somewhere has the information we need,” she added. “It’s our hope they realize how important Erica is to her loved ones.”

“I have cried every day for a year,” Cam Baker said as the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s death neared. (In a story published March 28, 2019 in The Press and Standard.)

“I think that losing your child is such an unnatural thing to have to experience, none of our lives will ever be the same,” Baker said. “Everything that I do every day is filtered through what happened almost a year ago and my life was forever changed.”

She is not alone in her grief. “All her siblings, their lives are forever changed. My little boy talks about being afraid of the gangs, of bad guys with guns.”

Baker said in the year since her daughter’s death, the city police department has been doing the best they can to find those involved, but the community has offered little information for them to work with in the drive-by shooting in March 2018.

“This community was a nice, peaceful place. I actually moved here from a pretty rough neighborhood (in Florida) because I thought it would be a safer place to raise a child,” Baker said.

She chose Walterboro to raise Erica because she had spent her summer months here as a child. “Everything good about my childhood comes from here,” she explained. “This community was once known for being tightknit and safe. You didn’t have to lock your doors.

“Walterboro doesn’t seem that way anymore,” she said. “Keeping quiet about anything that might save someone from this happening again is not helping to fix what Walterboro is becoming.”

Even if a resident knows something they consider insignificant, Baker said, “they should come forward and say whatever it is they know or saw or heard, because I would hate for this to happen to anyone — to lose your child for no reason.”

Anyone may submit information anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-CRIMESC, texting “TIPCSL” TO 274637 or going online to www.5541111.com. They can also call the Walterboro Police Department, 843-549-1811.