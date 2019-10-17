One dead, one injured in two shooting incidents

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:19 pm

The Colleton County Sheriff Office has little to say about a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a Cottageville woman earlier this week.

Shalane Lowes, Colleton County Sheriff Office spokesperson, said she would not be able to provide information on the shooting incident because it is an active investigation.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey says an upcoming autopsy will provide him more details in the death of the Cottageville woman killed by gunfire on Oct. 15.

Harvey said Ida Mays, 47, of Nuthatch Road in Cottageville, was pronounced dead at the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department the afternoon of Oct. 15.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a call for assistance sent Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel to a residence in the 100 block of Bridge Road, north of Cottageville.

The emergency call was initially reported as an accidental shooting.

Firefighter-paramedics responding to the call found the woman unconscious in the yard and quickly treated her before transporting her to Colleton Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In an unrelated shooting incident, deputies were then dispatched to Islandton on Oct. 14 at about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting incident that critically injured a woman.

Law enforcement and Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel arriving at a residence on Sineath Road found a female victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. According to the incident report, the wound was self-inflicted.

After treating the woman at the scene, firefighter-paramedics transported her to Lowcountry Regional Airport to meet the medical crew from a Meducare helicopter.

She was then flown to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of S.C. facilities in Charleston for treatment.