Old WHS stadium tailgate party being planned

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:42 am

By VICKI BROWN

vbrown@lowcountry.com

After 57 years, the old Walterboro High School stadium is due for demolition in late December or early January 2020 after asbestos testing is completed.

The old stadium was dedicated on Friday Sept. 14, 1962, with a capacity of 2,000 Walterboro Wildcat fans and 1,000 visitors. Now the 12,000-square-foot structure and bleachers are coming down.

But before the demolition, John Givens and Kellye Whitaker, along with a committee of enthusiasts, have decided to give the old stadium a proper sendoff.

Councilman Philip Taylor, on behalf of Givens and Whitaker, presented the idea of a commemorative event to the county council members on Oct. 1. It passed unanimously.

Givens (class of 1982) and Whitaker (class of 1986) feel that the old stadium needs to remembered in some way. They have proposed a tailgate celebration to be held some time in November.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the strong athletic and musical legacy of the city and county.

The stadium holds fond memories for many. The old stadium was the place where the entire county would congregate on Friday nights to see the band, watch the team and just people watch. Parents volunteered in the old concession stand, local ministers said a prayer in the media booth, and Buzz Benson gave a play-by-play commentary of the game.

The general plan is for the upcoming event to be family oriented and open to the general public. Former students, athletes, band members, parents and school faculty/staff will be encouraged to attend. Security will be provided, as well as portable bathrooms.

Since this is as tailgating event, attendees may bring their own food, tailgating supplies and drinks. Music will be provided by a DJ.

The planning committee is also exploring the possibility of collecting donations to fund a scholarship to be given to a local senior attending college in 2019-2020.

More information will be forthcoming as soon as a specific date for the Tailgating Celebration is selected.