North Walterboro graduate now serving in Navy in Guam

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm

A 2013 North Walterboro Christian Academy graduate and Walterboro native is serving in the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Guam.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Mullen is a master-at-arms serving with Naval Base Guam Security Detachment. Mullen is responsible for working in security and protecting Naval personnel as well as Department of Defense and Navy property.

Mullen credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Walterboro.

“I grew up working in construction, plumbing and roofing which was physically and mentally demanding,” said Mullen. “I contribute a great deal of my success to my parents and the hard work I did growing up.”

According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security. The U.S. Pacific Fleet encompasses 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean. All told, there are more than 200 ships and submarines, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and more than 130,000 uniformed and civilian personnel serving in the Pacific.

“I enjoy serving with some stellar individuals who are not only greats sailors, but great people all around,” Mullen said.

Serving in the Navy means Mullen is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Mullen is most proud of becoming a better leader and a stronger person.

“I enjoy working hard to get the job done,” said Mullen.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Mullen and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs. “The Navy has been, and still is, a blessing in my life,” added Mullen. “The Navy has taught me how to get out of my comfort zone and persevere in challenging situations. I love my country and take pride in my service.”