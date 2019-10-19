News that makes you go hmmmm | Column

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 2:24 pm

If you’re reading this, you’re probably a fan of community journalism—local news about your neighbors, friends and co-workers. Yay for you! But today let’s go a bit further afield and check out some head-scratching headlines.

A Texas man is accused of robbing a bank the day before his wedding… to pay for it.

Suuuure. It’s not like he got cold feet and figured prison was better than the altar.

According to CNN, Heath Bumpous turned himself in about two hours after the robbery in Groveton… after his fiance recognized him from surveillance video.

Bumpous allegedly entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon and, in the immortal words of Steve Miller, “[took] the money and run.”

The sheriff’s office posted photos on social media. Bumpous’s beloved saw them and said, “That’s my boo!” or words to that effect. She convinced him to surrender.

Authorities recovered most of the money and found a gun in the getaway car. They also found clothes he’d ditched while fleeing. Because hurling a Levis from a moving vehicle is a great way to deflect attention after a bank robbery.

Bumpous told officers he needed the loot to make his wedding day special. Now he’s presumably staying in a special cell with a special guard outside.

This caper is both good and bad: Good, because Bumpous’s fiance is a law-abiding woman who did the right thing. Bad, because somebody’s priorities need a major reboot.

An Ohio teen went home after school and found a goat catching 40 winks in his bathroom. The animal was probably exhausted after shattering a sliding glass door to get into the house.

A UPI release said the teen returned to his Ashland County home and found “a large billy goat” chillaxing in the loo. Deputies responded and, with the help of the local humane society, wrangled the goat into a large dog cage.

Investigators located the owner, who said the critter had been on the lam for several days.

None of the above will surprise anyone who’s known a goat for more than five minutes. Goats go where they want, when they want. If goats are out, they want in. If they’re in, they want out. They can squeeze through a space too small for a hamster.

Widdle and I had several, and they were all escape wizards. As a farmer friend once said, “If air can get through it, a goat can get through it.” Amen. (BTW: Goats don’t bleat, they screech. It probably sounded like Armageddon in that bathroom.)

A Missouri bar is trying out an unusual business model — charging customers by the hour instead of by the drink.

Open Concept, a bar in St. Louis, allows customers to drink as much as they like when the clock starts ticking. Price packages vary, but most are in the $10 range.

“At our bar we don’t sell drinks, we sell time,” the bar’s website states. No, what you’re selling is enormous lawsuits.

No doubt there are liability waivers and cut-off protocols in place, but eventually someone’s going to pound six rum shots in 90 minutes and then punch a police horse or get behind the wheel. You can’t even soak up the booze with chicken wings: The bar offers food only on “Taco Tuesday” and “Bottomless Brunch” days.

You can also book your bender in advance if you wish. And if you have to cancel, hey, you get a refund!

What could possibly go wrong?

P.S. If you’re drinking by the hour, it’s time to reconsider your relationship with alcohol.

Julie R. Smith, who prefers drinking cheap wine at home, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.