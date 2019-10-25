New counseling service come to town

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 11:13 am

Synergy Counseling Services has come to Colleton County. Located at 141 Wildwood Drive in an office at the Colleton Baptist Association, Synergy is prepared to help those in need. Synergy provides integrated counseling solutions to people seeking to enhance or improve their quality of life with the help of licensed counselor Dr. James Moody.

Moody’s mission is to “meet people where they are and assist them in living a positive and progressive life,” he said. The needs of the individual are addressed therapeutically with a focus on helping each person live life to its fullest.

“I have worked in the mental health field in a variety of capacities for the last 27 years, but I really felt drawn to counseling from my first client,” said Moody. “Since then I have not looked back, and it has been a beautiful and wonderful experience.”

As a licensed professional counselor and life-long resident of South Carolina, Moody is prepared to address alcohol and substance abuse addiction, anger management, food disorders, bipolar disorders, conduct disorders, depression, grief and loss, family counseling, marriage counseling, military family issues, divorce, affair recovery, parenting skills and more. He is able to work one-on-one with patients, groups and entire families.

“As the owner of Synergy Counseling, I am here to help serve the people of Walterboro and Colleton in the best way possible,” said Moody. “Our desire is to come alongside the people of this community, meet them where they are and be of assistance by providing support through counseling services. Our heart and desire is to be an active part of this community.”

Synergy accepts most insurances. For information, call 843-647-2346.