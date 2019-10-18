Nestor bringing 21% chance of tropical storm force winds Saturday night

Below are the expected conditions, impacts and operations related to Tropical Storm Nestor from Colleton Fire-Rescue:

Winds:

A 6 mph Easterly wind on Saturday morning at 08:00 will turn to the SE by 8 p.m.Saturday night and increase in speed to 21 mph with gusts to 32. The NWS Charleston cannot rule out a chance of tropical storm force winds (21% chance between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday) and there is a 3% chance of strong tropical storm force winds (46 mph to 73mph) in the same time period. A gale watch (39 to 54 mph winds) has been issued by the NWS for coastal waters from Edisto to Savannah.

Coastal Impacts:

Seas will be 4 to 6 feet off Edisto beginning Saturday morning and will build to 6 to 9 feet by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. An east wind at 11 mph will coincide with the high tide (6.4 feet) at Edisto on Saturday at 12:03. The southeast wind Saturday evening will coincide with low tide (1.2 feet) on Edisto at 6:29 p.m. High tide on Edisto (5.4 feet) is at 00:31 on Sunday (just after midnight) where winds will be out of the south at 17 mph. Some coastal flooding could occur but is not expected to be major.

Rain:

Two to four inches of rainfall is expected from Saturday morning through Sunday mid-afternoon with the highest accumulations occurring between 14:00 Saturday and 01:00 on Sunday.

Severe Storms:

Thunderstorms are possible from Saturday morning through Sunday morning with an isolated chance of a tornadoes.

Impacts:

Colleton County’s impacts from Tropical Storm Nestor should be limited. Rain and gusty winds are expected Saturday through early Sunday. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Some coastal flooding may occur, but is forecast to be minor to moderate.

Operations:

No plans to open the Emergency Operations Center. SCEMD has held no conference calls related to Tropical Storm Nestor. There is no state of emergency in effect. Fire-Rescue will continue to monitor the storm throughout the weekend.