Nancy Stenstrom | Obituary

Nancy Stenstrom

Brice Herndon Funeral Home

Mrs. Nancy Lou Fox Stenstrom, 93, of Walterboro, South Carolina, entered into rest Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Colleton County Medical Center. She was the wife of the late George A. Stenstrom.

Born November 20, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey, she was a daughter to the late Hermon Rottman Fox and Erma L. Rist Fox.

To her family she was quite witty. Mrs. Stenstrom worked as an antique dealer for many years.

Surviving are her three daughters, Jill Ann Chadwick and her husband Stephen of Walterboro, Christine Stenstrom of Brooklyn Heights, New York and Janet Fox Evans of Reno, Nevada; she is also survived by four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Janet Fox Hicks; and a sister-in-law, Linda S. Fox. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh Royal Fox and Bruce W. Fox.

