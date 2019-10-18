Movie on the Lawn postponed until Oct. 25

Colleton Medical Center’s third annual Movie on the Lawn event scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed due to the impending bad weather for Saturday.

The event will now be held next Friday, October 25th! Join us for some Friday night fun under the stars. The event will open at 5 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk around 6:45 p.m.

RSVP to attend (843) 782-2525 or the community may go to ColletonMedical.com/Movie