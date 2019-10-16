Middle School Hawks fall to Raiders

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Middle School football team lost to Dorchester Academy 28-14 on Thursday October 10 at home. The Hawks finished the 2019 season with a 2-4 overall record.

Colleton Prep’s scoring was limited to two touchdowns in the first quarter. Caleb Davis rushed for a touchdown (conversion failed) and scored again on an interception which he ran back for a touchdown (Grayson Mills, run).

Dorchester Academy scored four touchdowns, scoring once in the second quarter and then twice in the third. They went in the end zone once in the fourth quarter (conversion failed).

“This was a tough game,” said Coach Chase McRae. “We fought hard but came up short in the end. Nevertheless, I’m very proud of this team and what they accomplished this season. With some hard work and dedication, this team could do something special as they progress to varsity. I’m excited to see what the future holds. The best is yet to come with this group.”