Meet the Candidates: Paul Siegel

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 1:12 pm

Paul Siegel

Age: 70

Marital status: Married.

Education: Walterboro High School Class of 1966; UNC-Chapel Hill Class of 1970; USC School of Law, 1977.

Current employment status: Attorney

Work history: Practicing law in Walterboro since 1977

Government experience: Former chairman of the Colleton County Election Commission from 1980-1990; County attorney for Colleton County from 1990 to 2001; City Council member since 2011, currently serve as Mayor Pro Tem

Other experience that would benefit council: Former president of Colleton County Disabilities and Special Needs Foundation; former board member of Walterboro–Colleton Chamber of Commerce; Board of Trustees of Colleton Medical Center; Board of Governors of South Carolina State Bar Association; and former president of Colleton County Bar Association.

Social, civic and religious affiliations: N/A

Questions

What are your thoughts on the possibility on changing the format of council membership to have members run for election in wards instead of run for election citywide? Do you believe that it would better ensure that all parts of the city are equally represented?

I believe that every citizen’s vote must count equally, and I also believe that every part of this town deserves to be represented on the City Council. If our elections move toward a single district system, my pledge is to oppose any unfair districting.

Do you believe that the city is doing enough to attract employment opportunities that provide a living wage? What do you believe city officials should be doing differently?

City Council’s role in attracting employers is focused on making Walterboro as appealing as possible. We must promote our resources and highlight that Walterboro is positioned to become an attractive alternative to city life in the Lowcountry.

What do you consider the main issue the city faces? How would you address that concern on city council?

This city’s foremost priority is maintaining a positive image and solidifying its reputation as a great place to live. As a councilman, I will refuse to allow uninformed voices define our town.

What led you to seek a council post or seek re-election?

It has been my privilege to serve Walterboro for the past eight years on city council. I am a native of this town, and I have great motivation to serve this town faithfully and effectively.