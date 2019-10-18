Meet the Candidates: Marguerite Chriss Johnson

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 1:08 pm

Marguerite Chriss Johnson

Age: none given

Education: B.S. and master of business administration.

Current employment status: Owner-operator of The Johnson Insurance Agency.

Work history: Agent and manager of American General Life Insurance Company.

Government experience: Representative payee for the disabled clients of the Tri-County.

Other experience that would benefit council: none given

Social, civic and religious affiliations: Past president of National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (Walterboro Chapter).

Member of New Hope Girls Club of Walterboro, SC, where we mentor young girls from 6th grade to 12th grade.

Team leader for Youth Church Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Questions.

What are your thoughts on the possibility on changing the format of council membership to have members run for election in wards instead of run for election citywide? Do you believe that it would better ensure that all parts of the city are equally represented?

I think it’s a good way to ensure that we have equal representation on our council.

Do you believe that the city is doing enough to attract employment opportunities that provide a living wage? What do you believe city officials should be doing differently?

I believe that the city is doing a great job to attract employment opportunities. I believe that in addition to the opportunities presented, we should provide adequate training for our citizens.

What do you consider the main issue the city faces? How would you address that concern on city council?

Drugs. I would try to implement some of the program that Charleston and Dorchester Counties implement in order to combat their drug problems.

What led you to seek a council post or seek re-election?

As you are aware, I ran for the mayor’s post in 2017. I was serious then, I am serious now about serving my community.