Meet the Candidates: Ladson Fishburne

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Edward Ladson Fishburne

Age: 29

Marital status: Engaged

Education: Winthrop University

Current employment status: Volvo Cars

Work history: Jaxco Industries 2015-2017 (web manager), Volvo 2017-present (customs part classifier)

Government experience: Intern for City of Rick Hill, Economic Development/ Technology Incubator of Knowledge Park

Other experience that would benefit council: Head of Keep Colleton Beautiful

Social, civic and religious affiliations: N/A

Questions

What are your thoughts on the possibility on changing the format of council membership to have members run for election in wards instead of run for election citywide? Do you believe that it would better ensure that all parts of the city are equally represented?

Historically, election by wards often create further divisions. When voting for members whose goals are to better the entire city and work for all community members, the community at-large will benefit. Given the city demographics, any community member can have equal representation if the voters participate.

Do you believe that the city is doing enough to attract employment opportunities that provide a living wage? What do you believe city officials should be doing differently?

Scalable companies provide more jobs and individual growth opportunities for employees as the company grows. Businesses that are not scalable hire and keep a low number of employees. These are jobs, not careers. More career opportunities will keep our talent in Walterboro and not commuting to surrounding areas. The proposed mega site is certainly a collaborative effort and these types of projects should be encouraged.

What do you consider the main issue the city faces? How would you address that concern on city council?

Shareable workspace, startup incubators, entrepreneur competitions plant the seed for local business development. Growing those companies in Walterboro may result in the company staying local. I will be new to the leadership role, so I would look for transparent leadership from the city manager to educate council on available options that will grow the city.

What led you to seek a council post or seek re-election?

While interning for the City of Rock Hill, I became a community server. It is time to bring that energy to Walterboro to help improve the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors while also keeping our “Front Porch of the Lowcountry” hospitality.