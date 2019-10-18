Meet the Candidates: Judy Bridge

Judy Bridge

Age: 74

Marital Status: Widow of Jack Bridge, married for 52 years.

Education: Graduated from Walterboro High School, Winthrop University (B.A. degree), The Citadel (master’s degree).

Current employment status: Walterboro City Council; Retired from Colleton County School District.

Work history: Retired from the CCSD after 38 years in education, having served as a school social worker and as a classroom teacher.

Government experience: A member of city council for the past six years (serving on the Finance Committee, chairperson for the last two years); served on the City Planning Commission for 12 years, and helped draft the Comprehensive Plan and revise the Unified Development Ordinances.

Other experience that would benefit council: Completed MASC Municipal Elected Officials Institute and Advanced MEO Institute of Government courses of studies; keep updated on local government issues through continuing education classes and legislative reports; support of many local organizations with knowledge of their resources; awareness of the social, economic and educational needs of our citizens gained through professional and personal experience.

Social, civic and religious affiliations: Member of CCHAPS, the Colleton County Museum, the Colleton County Library; supporter of cultural, athletic and educational programs offered through our schools and community programs; active member of First Baptist Church and serve in many capacities.

Questions:

What are your thoughts on the possibility on changing the format of council membership to have members run for election in wards instead of run for election citywide? Do you believe that it would better ensure that all parts of the city are equally represented?

Walterboro is a small city covering six square miles with a population of around 5,000. It works more efficiently if the seven council members work in harmony to make improvements and provide services to our citizens for the betterment of all. I think that having wards, or districts, would create a fragmented, less accountable council. Also, I think that anyone who has leadership abilities, who has a knowledge of the city’s needs and resources, and clearly is interested in the welfare of our citizens is electable.

Do you believe that the city is doing enough to attract employment opportunities that provide a living wage? What do you believe city officials should be doing differently?

This is a work in progress. Our city has a strong alliance with the county and economic development. This relationship is vital to bringing new businesses and industry to our community. Walterboro offers the water/sewer component, and often property, to the enticement of interested companies. We must continue our efforts to provide the needed infrastructure. We strive to provide the opportunities for competitive jobs locally.

What do you consider the main issue the city faces? How would you address that concern on city council?

Securing funding for infrastructure improvements is a main issue. Many of our water pipes date back to the 50’s and are one-inch pipes in some cases. Our maintenance crews work tirelessly to replace broken, rusty pipes, whereas they could be up-grading the system before it becomes a crisis. The most recent project was completed in the eastside area of town. Also, our water treatment plant must be up-graded if we are to compete for the demands of new businesses and industries.

What led you to seek a council post or seek re-election?

I was the first candidate to file, and for me, it was pre-determined. I am seeking re-election to simply continue doing my job to make Walterboro a better place to live. As chairperson of the Finance Committee, I work closely with the city manager with interest that the city operates with a balanced budget, maintains a sound fund balance and exhibits transparency.