Meet the Candidates: Gail Doggette

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 1:02 pm

Gale M. Doggette

Age: 62 years old

Marital Status: Widowed

Education: University of South Carolina for 3.5 years

Current Employment: Retired

Work History: Executive Director South Carolina Artisans Center, Associate Executive Walterboro Board of Realtors, Director Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, Supervisor MUSC and Foreman Concrete Accessories.

Governmental Experience: Colleton County School Board

Other beneficial experience: Extensive grant experience having been awarded in excess of $100,000 in the past 10 years. Presented at the House Ways and Means committees to secure $550,000 for the South Carolina Artisans Center.

Social, civic and religious affiliations: Presented the WCCC Outstanding Citizens Award, been recognized by the South Carolina House and Senate for Outstanding Community Leadership. While director of CCHAPS, received the highest honor a historical society can get: The Landmark Conference Award.

Senior member and advisor to a private foundation supporting Christian Youth Programs. Vestry Member and Senior Warden at St. Jude’s Church, co-chaired the Search Committee for past two priests.

Questions

What are your thoughts on the possibility on changing the format of council membership to have members run for election in wards instead of run for election citywide? Do you believe that it would better ensure that all parts of the city are equally represented?

There is some merit to having districts, instead of city-wide voting. With that being said, however, I do believe we all benefit when any part of our community flourishes, so it behooves a council member to be aware of the entire City of Walterboro and to work as hard for every area. A win/win.

Do you believe that the city is doing enough to attract employment opportunities that provide a living wage? What do you believe city officials should be doing differently?

The city has done great with the adoption of the Bailey Bill, which gives tax incentives for new businesses, and discussions of different districts (art, creek, etc.) to increase foot traffic which statistics prove creates economic growth. I would love to explore the possibility of a 55+ community in the city limits. That brings jobs and expendable monies without taxing the infrastructure.

What do you consider the main issue the city faces? How would you address that concern on city council?

Main issue for the city: image. We need to equip our police with funding and opportunities to be in the public eye, build relationships and trust so citizens have a willingness to talk, knowing their safety is of the utmost importance. We need to hire a public relations person again to re-establish the image of our wonderful community statewide.

What led you to seek a council post or seek re-election?

I loved Walterboro and have tried, over the years, to promote it. I’m fortunate to have retired at a relatively young age, so I have the time, energy and desire to serve all of the citizens of Walterboro. My big dream is to forge a path to give all our children an even playing field. I have the experience and the passion for this job. Let’s work together to make our city everything it can be!