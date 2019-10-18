Meet the Candidates: Emma Kirkland Levine

Emma Kirkland Levine

Age: 67

Marital Status: Husband Josiah M. Levine, three children, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Education: 1970 graduate of Colleton High School and 2003 graduate of Voorhees College with a B.S in organizational management.

Current employment status: Retired from South Carolina Department of Social Services and presently a substitute with the Colleton County School District.

Work History: Employed with DSS for 29 years as a foster care work/youth specialist with the Colleton County Office.

Governmental Experience: Secretary for RCSN Community Crime Watch and Prevention Program counseling parents and children.

Other: Participated with the Colleton County Cougars as a volunteer chaperone to and from games, visit nursing homes. Member of United Methodist Women and attend Isaiah United Methodist Church, where she is presently a local lay speaker.

Questions

What are your thoughts on the possibility on changing the format of council membership to have members run for election in wards instead of run for election citywide? Do you believe that it would better ensure that all parts of the city are equally represented?

No comments at this time.

Do you believe that the city is doing enough to attract employment opportunities that provide a living wage? What do you believe city officials should be doing differently?

No comment at this time

What do you consider the main issue the city faces? How would you address that concern on city council?

No comment at this time.

What led you to seek a council post or seek re-election?

The social and economic status of the city.