Mary Drew | Obituary

Mary Anne Mixson Drew

Parker – Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Mary Anne Mixson Drew, wife of the late Jesse Cauthen Drew Sr., passed away Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family under the care of Amedysis Hospice. She was 93.

Mrs. Drew was born in Hampton County February 14, 1926 a daughter of the late Atticus and Rosalie Ulmer Mixson. She retired as the bookkeeper for the Walterboro Stockyard, and was an active and devoted member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she was in the Essie Loper Circle and the Will Goodwin Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her son, Jesse Cauthen Drew (Amy) of Hendersonville, and by two grandsons, Jesse Atticus Drew (Katrina) and Heath William Drew (Shera). There is one great-grandson, Cody James Drew, and one step-great-grandson Brandon Fripp Smoak. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Atticus Mixson and Isla Mixson Guess.

The family wishes to thank El Oliver for her loving care and devotion over the many years, and they wish to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice for the excellent care given to Mrs. Drew during her sickness and passing.

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, with burial following in the Stokes Cemetery in Hendersonville. The family will receive friends Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 in the church sanctuary. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.