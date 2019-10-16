Martha Warren

Parker – Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Martha Hackney Warren, age 89, of Williams, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of fifty-five years to the late James Leo Warren Sr.

Born on February 10, 1930 in Barnwell, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lee Hackney and Charlotte Gignilliat Hackney. She was a graduate of Holmes County High School in Bonifay, Florida where she was voted “Most Popular” her senior year in high school. This superlative aptly described her personality as she was outgoing, fun loving, and full of life. After marriage and making a home in Williams, SC, she spent many years managing the local grocery store, Stone’s Grocery. She was a longtime and faithful member of Williams United Methodist Church having served in many capacities over the years. She was known throughout the community as an expert southern cook and she generously shared that talent with many friends, family and those in need. She was a devoted wife and mother and took great pleasure in being surrounded by those she loved so dearly.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a daughter, Melissa Will and her husband Mark, of Greenville, SC, a son, James Leo Warren, Jr. and his wife Lynda of Williams, SC; four grandchildren, John Will (Julie) of Ashburn, Virginia, Sarah Owens (Brett) of Columbia, SC, Caroline Warren and Connor Warren of Williams, SC; and four great-grandchildren, John Henry and Graham Will of Ashburn, Virginia and Carter and Grant Owens of Columbia, SC. She is survived by a sister, Barbara Stillings and her husband Rocky. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Lawrence, Russell, Trez, and Rodney Hackney.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Williams United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Hensley officiating. A time of visitation will be held at 3:00 prior to the funeral service with interment immediately following the funeral at Williams Cemetery.

The family has respectfully requested that memorial contributions be directed to the Williams Cemetery Fund, P.O.Box 33, Williams, SC 29493. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.