Margie Godley | Obituary

Last Updated: October 21, 2019 at 4:28 pm

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

JACKSONBORO: Mrs. Margie Williams Phillips Godley passed away Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 at the Colleton Place Nursing Facility in Walterboro, surrounded by her loving family under hospice care. She was 91.

Mrs. Godley was born April 1, 1928 in Hampton County, a daughter of the late Thomas Harry Williams and Edna Crosby Williams. After the death of her father, her mother married Mr. Horace Earl Causey, and he raised Margie as his own daughter. For many years she assisted in the day to day operations at both Hope Plantation and Wilton Plantation. She was an active member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

She is survived by her children: Jesse “Jess” Phillips, III (Velda) of Walterboro, and daughters, Debra Phillips Drew (Scooter) of Jacksonboro, and Linda Phillips Poole of Green Pond. There are two daughters-in-law, Terry Chaplin Godley and Carolyn Stallings Godley, both of Jacksonboro , two brothers, Johnnie Causey and Robert Causey, both of Furman, and three grandchildren, Hope P. Warren (Cliff), Brian Drew (Rachel) and Blake Drew. Mrs. Godley leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Amber Warren, five step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jimmy Poole, by two step-sons, Dickie Godley and Johnny Godley, by a sister Dorothy “Dot” Williams Murphy, and by a grandson Jason Poole.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 at the Jacksonboro Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jacksonboro Baptist church, 114 Wisteria Lane, Green Pond, SC 29446. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.