Man shot in the pocket knife

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:04 pm

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office won’t provide information on a Sept. 28 shooting incident, claiming it is an active investigation.

At 10:51 a.m., a 58-year-old male ran to a residence in the 14300 block of Augusta Highway complaining of a gunshot wound to his leg.

He allegedly said a person drove him to an area on Porcupine Lane and shot him.

The bullet struck a pocketknife in the victim’s pants, shattering the knife, but deflecting the round to limit the man’s injury.

The man was able to run from the incident location to obtain help. Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel found the man walking on Augusta Highway, about one-fourth of a mile from the caller’s residence.

He was treated at the scene and then transported in stable condition to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.

Several sheriff deputies responded to the emergency call and unsuccessfully searched the area.