Man charged in fondling case

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:03 pm

A 69-year-old Walterboro faces four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor based on a series of alleged incidents involving a teenaged female.

Billy Wayne Herndon, 69, of Walterboro was arrested on Sept. 16 on the charges and the case has since been examined by the grand jury.

According to the arrest affidavits, Herndon, who was freed on $60,000 bond, is charged with allegedly fondling the juvenile on four occasions between September 2018 and May 2019.

The affidavits state that on two of the reported occasions after the female resisted his advances, he allegedly said, “Why don’t you like that?” In May of 2019, he allegedly asked her “Why do you say no every time?” after she reportedly rebuffed that attempt.

The reported incidents began when the female was 13 years old and continued while she was 14.