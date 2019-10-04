Lovelace new loan officer at AgSouth

Sara Lovelace has joined the Walterboro AgSouth Farm Credit lending team as a loan officer.

Lovelace, a Clemson graduate with a degree in animal science and a minor in business administration, has been a part of AgSouth’s Walterboro team since 2016, where she worked as a corporate loan assistant for the past three years.

Lovelace is a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the American Quarter Horse Association. Additionally, she is involved with the Cattlemen’s Association, the Beaufort County Board of Realtors, the Colleton/Bamberg Young Farmers Association and the Walterboro Chamber of Commerce.

Lovelace will be expanding the company’s loan portfolio in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties.

“We’re happy to welcome Sara as a loan officer. Her education and previous experience with AgSouth makes her a valuable addition to our Walterboro lending staff,” said Troy Brownlee, AgSouth regional business development manager.