Lady Hawks headed to SCISA State Volleyball Tournament

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team finished the regular season 11-5 overall and 5-5 in Region I-AA. They will begin competition Friday Oct. 25 in the SCISA State Volleyball Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

In the final two games of the regular season, Colleton Prep earned a win over John Paul II 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 in three straight sets then lost a five-game battle against Hilton Head Prep 25-20 (w), 25-22 (l), 25-15 (l), 25-13 (w) and 15-10 (l).

Against John Paul II, Langley Harter had 14 kills and an ace. Weslin Jones had 11 kills and two aces and Taylor Tomedolskey had four kills and an ace. Caroline Kinard had three kills and an ace, and Linley Jones had four aces and two kills. Emily Wilson had two kills and an ace, and Jessica Hughes had one kill and two aces. Rachel Wright had one kill.

In the loss to Hilton Head Prep on Senior Night, Harter recorded 16 kills and an ace. Weslin Jones had 10 aces and Tomedolskey had five kills and three aces. Nolte had four kills and Wilson had one kill and an ace. Hughes had an ace.

The junior varsity team lost to John Paul II in three sets 25-10 (l), 26-24 (w) and 25-19 (l). Bailee Stanley led with five kills and an ace. Mary Carter had three kills and two aces, and Lana Catterton recorded three kills.

Against Hilton Head Prep, the junior varsity team won in three sets 25-23 (l), 25-21 (w) and 25-7 (w). Stanley led with five kills and four aces, and Cassie Craven had four aces and two kills. Lana Catterton had three kills and three aces. Hannah Strickland had two kills and four aces.

“Against Hilton Head Prep, in a game we should have won, we just weren’t consistent,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “We had some communication issues on defense which really hurt us. We will be working this week to iron that out before heading to MB on Friday.”

The Lady Hawks will depart Thursday at 11:50 a.m. for the SCISA State Volleyball playoffs and will be sent off with the tradition tunnel of War Hawk fans. As of press time, the brackets for the weekend were not available.