Lady Hawk Volleyball picks up region win

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:25 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team improved to 9-4 overall and 4-4 in Region I-AA following a win over Thomas Heyward Academy Thursday Oct. 3 on the road. The Lady Hawks won in straight sets going 25-21, 25-12 and 31-29.

Langley Harter had 17 kills in the game. Ella Nolte had six kills and Weslin Jones had four kills and one ace. Taylor Tomedolskey and Linley Jones each had two kills. Jessica Hughes had one kill and two aces. Emily Wilson had three aces.

“It was a very exciting game at the end,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “I am proud of how the girls battled a six-point deficit to end up winning 31-29 in the third set.”

The junior varsity squad lost to Thomas Heyward 25-8 and 25-10. Bailee Stanley had two kills and two aces. Kaylee Warren had four aces.

“It was a rough day for the JVs,” said Finney. “We had to make some last-minute adjustments due to an injury and we just weren’t able to respond. I look for a much better showing next week against Dorchester Academy.”

Colleton Prep will face Dorchester Academy Thursday Oct. 10 at home.