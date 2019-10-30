Lady Hawk Volleyball goes 2-2 in SCISA State Tourney

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team traveled to Myrtle Beach to participate in the SCISA State Volleyball Tournament October 25-26. The Lady Hawks went 2-2 in the upper bracket, earning wins over Northside Christian (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) and Carolina Academy (25-12, 25-23, 25-10). They dropped matches against The Kings Academy (25-18, 26-24, 25-16) and Spartanburg Christian (25-14, 25-19) to be eliminated from competition.

Spartanburg Christian will face Hilton Head Christian for the title in the upcoming week.

In the tournament opener against Northside Christian, Langley Harter had 10 kills and an ace to lead the Lady Hawks. Weslin Jones had four kills, and Jessica Hughes had three kills and an ace. Ella Nolte had three kills. Both Rachel Wright and Linley Jones had two kills. Emily Wilson had four aces and a block.

Against The Kings Academy, Weslin Jones recorded nine kills and two aces. Harter added seven kills and Taylor Tomedolskey had four kills. Nolte had two kills and four aces.

Harter had 11 kills and two aces in game three against Carolina Academy. Weslin Harter had five kills and three aces. Tomedolskey had three kills and three aces, and Linley Jones had three kills and two aces. Jessica Hughes and Carolina Kinard had two kills each.

In the elimination game, Langley Harter had six kills. Weslin Jones had two kills and two aces, and Linley Jones had three kills.

“The teams we lost to were pretty solid teams,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “Spartanburg Christian was a very solid team. I was very impressed with the second half against Spartanburg Christian. The girls up front really helped slow the ball down so we could make some plays. We just came up short.”

Langley Harter and Weslin Jones were named to All-Region, and Harter was named to the North-South All-Star roster.

Colleton Prep finished the season 13-7 overall and 5-5 in Region I-AA.